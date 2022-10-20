SDNU headquarters to relocate to Satok next year, says Mawan

KUCHING (Oct 20): The Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) headquarters will be relocated from Batu Kawah to Satok next year, said its president Tan Sri William Mawan.

Mawan, who is Pakan assemblyman, said the new headquarters would be located at the four-storey seven-unit shop block that sits on SDNU land in Jalan Satok here.

Once the shop block is issued an occupation permit (OP), the (HQ) office staff can move in immediately, Mawan said when met at the building parking lot after conducting a periodical inspection on the project’s progress of works.

“We have directed the contractor to put up our signboard and logo on the facade of the block. Several members even proposed that a big ornamental Christmas tree be placed at the parking lot because the season is here. We will see about that later on,” he said.

During the inspection, Mawan was met by project contractor Julian Ting Bing Cheong and SDNU Building and Properties sub- committee chairman David Hollis, and was visibly delighted when told that the project was coming to a close.

The foundation stone of project dubbed ‘The Rumah Dayak’ was laid in 1997 and since then, the project has gone through various tribulations and technical phases including a severance and re-application of its master building plan.

On top of that, there were several periods of inaction causing delay to the project.

Since 1997, SDNU has seen four presidents. Mawan took over in 2012.

He said that he is seeking re-election during the SDNU Triennial General Assembly (TGA) to be held at Kindwood Hotel, Sibu on Oct 29.

SDNU, an umbrella body for various Dayak-based associations, was established in 1956.