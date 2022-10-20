Speculation rife two PBB incumbents will not be defending seats

KUCHING (Oct 20): Two Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) incumbents in the party’s strongholds are not expected to defend their seats during the upcoming parliamentary election.

In Betong, speculation is rife that Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, who was formerly Bukit Saban assemblyman and Assistant Minister of Welfare, will not seek re-election.

A name being bandied about to defend the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is Dr Richard Rapu Begri, who is a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier.

Rapu is a close aide to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also PBB deputy president.

Betong has been a PBB stronghold for decades and it is said that whoever stands on the GPS ticket will find smooth sailing.

Prior to the 2016 state election, Lawson gave up his state seat of Bukit Saban to pave the way for Uggah, then Betong MP, to contest and serve in the state administration.

During the 2018 parliamentary election, Lawson then stood in Betong under the Barisan Nasional (BN) banner.

Lawson has not responded to efforts to get him to dismiss or confirm the rumours.

In Santubong, caretaker Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Jaafar, 77, is said to be paving the way for a younger candidate.

Two names being discussed to contest under the GPS ticket are Wan Junaidi’s political secretary Dato Sri Syed Hamzah Syed Paie and PBB Samariang information chief Datuk Wan Khalik Wan Muhammad.

Syed Hamzah has not denied the speculation but pointed out choosing GPS candidates is the prerogative of coalition chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is Sarawak Premier and PBB president.

“As a party member of PBB, I leave it to our president YAB Premier to decide,” Syed Hamzah said recently.

Wan Khalik is a former private principal secretary to Abang Johari.

He also served as special officer to Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and private principal secretary to the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem during their respective tenures as chief minister.

Wan Khalik has most recently been in the corporate sector.

On Oct 14, six-term MP Wan Junaidi was coy when asked whether he would seek re-election, saying he would prefer PBB’s leadership to decide on his fate.

He also said it is proper to issue a ‘Thank You’ press statement expressing gratitude to both the state and federal leadership following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement of the dissolution of Parliament.