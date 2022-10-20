SUPP proposed 5 potential candidates for Sibu seats, says Tiang

SIBU (Oct 20): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has proposed five potential candidates for the parliamentary seats here to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, said Michael Tiang.

The SUPP Youth chairman said each SUPP branch here proposed one potential candidate.

“We have three names of potential candidates for P212 (Sibu); one each from SUPP Pelawan, SUPP Nangka, and SUPP Bawang Assan.

“For Lanang parliament, we have two names; one each from SUPP Bukit Assek and SUPP Dudong.

“These names were submitted to the party’s Central Working Committee, who submitted to our Premier of Sarawak to make the final decision,” he told reporters after officiating at the ‘Into Ramin Way Mural Project’ today.

He said the potential candidates for the Sibu parliamentary seat are Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting (SUPP Pelawan), Tony Hii (SUPP Bawang Assan), and Daniel Sng (SUPP Nangka).

As for the Lanang parliamentary seat, the potential candidates are Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong (SUPP Dudong) and SMC councillor Raymond Tiong (SUPP Bukit Assek).

Both parliamentary seats are held by Democratic Action Party (DAP) incumbents Oscar Ling (Sibu) and Alice Lau (Lanang).

During the State Election last year, GPS won four out of the five Sibu seats – Pelawan (Michael Tiang), Bukit Assek (Joseph Chieng), Dudong (Dato Sri Tiong King Sing), and Nangka (Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee), while Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh successfully defended his state seat of Bawang Assan.