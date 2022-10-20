S’wak People’s welfare, interest must be prioritised, says political observer

BINTULU (Oct 20): The interest and welfare of the people, especially in Sarawak, must always be the government’s first and utmost priority.

A political observer Dr Abdul Kuddus Ramlee placed this criterion as his priority when asked what he wanted from the next federal government after the15th general election.

He said Putrajaya must build and improve all facilities and infrastructure in Sarawak.

“One of the urgent projects is to upgrade dilapidated schools in rural Sarawak.”

He also stressed the importance of high quality healthcare for the people, and wants the federal government to allocate funds to build more hospitals that are fully equipped with modern equipment.

“The construction and completion of Pan Borneo Highway should be given preference too,” said the 64-year-old.

Last but not least, Abdul Kuddus said that since most political parties are also voicing the same wish, he hoped that Sarawak would be given a deputy prime minister post under the new federal government.

He urged the state government to ensure all MPs are well-briefed on Sarawak issues so that they can effectively participate in parliamentary debates.

He also said the state must give more opportunities to locals to fill posts in government-linked companies.

At the same time, he wants Sarawak to conduct more tourist-related activities to spur the local economy.