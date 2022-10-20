S’wak teachers union hopes existing education policies, programmes retained after GE15

KUCHING (Oct 20): Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) hopes the new minister in charge of Education after the 15th general election (GE15) will continue to ease the burden of teachers in discharging their duties which has been voiced out by many members of the union.

Its president, Zulkiflee Sebli, expressed worry that if the Ministry of Education (MoE) is headed by a new minister, the existing policies and programmes might be changed.

“When this happens, it will certainly become a new burden on educators. Right now, the educators are playing the guessing game on who will be seated at the MoE ‘hot chair’.

“The issue of dilapidated schools, additional dormitory wardens and unsettled senior assistant allowances must be acted upon immediately once the new minister takes over the office.

“The Minister of Education must also look into the on-going programmes that benefit the educators and students, which must be followed through. Programmes such as Supplementary Food Programme (RMT), provisions of unit uniforms for students and free tablets or laptops must continue,” he said in a statement yesterday.

KGBS also hopes that the new government after the GE15 will continue to prioritise the needs of the people.

“We do not deny that all this time, the existing government has rendered much assistance to help the people especially when we were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Zulkiflee added that the special assistance to all students regardless of their parents’ status and additional RMT allocations should be retained in Budget 2023 even though the government might change.

“KGBS hopes that allocations (for education) in Budget 2023 will be retained if the government changes because we do not want whatever has been allocated before this, such as KGT (Kenaikan Gaji Tahunan) that was promised to the civil servants, to be withdrawn by the new prime minister or the new government.

“In the aspect of education, teachers and parents certainly want to hear the good news especially on heavy school bags issues, small number of students in the class, crowded classes and any grouses faced by teachers must be addressed immediately.

“KGBS also hopes that MoE will reconsider to hold UPSR and PT3 examinations again as these are the only transparent assessments that we can do for the students,” said Zulkiflee.