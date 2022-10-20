Tangau: Sabah, Sarawak want understanding leader like Anwar as PM

IPOH (October 20): United Progresive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau said voters in Sabah and Sarawak were waiting for a prime minister who truly understood their issues.

Tangau, who is also a Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy president, said coalition chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would be qualified for the role by virtue of leading a multiracial party.

“The living cost in Sabah and Sarawak is in a crisis situation and worse than in the peninsula. We need a prime minister who can recover the country from this and we want a person who can show us that we are not neglected from our rights.

“The previous prime ministers the country had were always from parties that focus on a specific race.

“I think this time we should have a prime minister from a multiracial party and Anwar is the right person for that,” he said at the Pakatan Harapan 2022 Convention held at the Ipoh Convention Centre (ICC) here.

“Sabah and Sarawak are not only rich in natural resources, but also in political parties. We have so many political parties there.

“We believe with PH leadership and Anwar being the prime minister, we can overcome the political crisis there.”

About 7,000 members from the coalition’s component parties attended the convention.

Aside from Anwar, other senior leaders present included DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Foke, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu @ Mat Sabu, and PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Earlier today, the Election Commission announced November 19 as the polling day for the 15th general election. – Malay Mail