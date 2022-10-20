Tengku Zafrul: Have no fear, govt has provision to implement Budget 2023

KUALA SELANGOR (Oct 20): The people need not worry about the RM372.3 billion allocation in Budget 2023, which is the largest in the country’s history, because the government has the provision to implement it, said caretaker Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said every Budget planned by the government is based on the projected annual revenue that the country is expected to receive in that year.

“That is our revenue projection. If we do not have money, the market has crashed and the ringgit has fallen, look at what is happening in the United Kingdom.

“If the people are not confident of Budget 2023, especially the financial market and the investors, then obviously we will know by now. But there isn’t, right?” he told reporters after the launch of the Karnival Usahawan dan Koperasi Keluarga Malaysia Negeri Selangor in Puncak Alam here today.

The ceremony was officiated by caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“People do not need to worry because any Budget prepared in 2020, 2021, 2022, or 2023 has the provision by the government to be implemented,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul was also asked if Budget 2023, which he presented on October 7, 2022, would have major changes if it were tabled after the 15th General Election (GE15).

“It depends on the Cabinet, if we win, we will definitely present this or even better,” he said. – Bernama