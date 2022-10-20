Tun Fuad Park hawkers can stay put

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) is allowing the hawkers to continue to operate in the original area of Tun Fuad Park.

However, during the construction of the recreational park beautification project, the existing facilities will temporarily closed for use and alternative stalls shall be set up in the adjacent parking lot for the hawkers.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) vice president Gee Tien Siong Gee on Thursday met with DBKK officer Liza Wana to highlight the concerns of hawkers and consumers.

Since the majority of customers at the Tun Fuad Park market are nearby residents, he pointed out that relocating the hawkers to Damai will not only cause inconvenience to existing consumers, but much likely will aggravate traffic congestion in Damai.

“As the operation time of hawker stalls conflicts with the rush hours of school, the traffic congestion problem in Damai will be exacerbated.

“We will do our best to handle this matter properly to achieve a win-win situation, namely: hawkers can continue to operate as usual, customers do not need to travel further, at the same time Tun Fuad Park beautification works are being carried out smoothly,” said Gee, who is also Luyang Community Development Leader.

A few days ago, the hawkers received a notice from DBKK requesting them to temporarily relocate to the parking lot near Damai Community Hall.