UMS offering Bachelor of Science in Nursing

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has started offering a new program, Bachelor of Science in Nursing for the 2022/2023 session.

In a statement issued on Thursday, UMS Vice Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor said the degree course offered was in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) slogan.

He said UMS is committed to contributing to the development of human capital by implementing recognised program, that will eventually produce quality and competent nursing graduates for the state of Sabah.

“This program will contribute to the number of professional workforce among the young generation of Sabah.

“The lack of nursing workforce currently experienced by the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) will be overcome with the presence of graduates from UMS in nursing program,” he said.

Kasim also hopes that in the future, the workload among nurses can be addressed and thus improve the quality of care for patients.

He added that this is in line with one of the elements of the SMJ plan, which is to develop human capital and the well-being of the people.

Meanwhile, the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (FPSK), Professor Dr Mohammad Saffree Jeffree, said the nursing program at UMS started with the offering of the Nursing Diploma program in 2008.

“Until this year, the Nursing Diploma program has produced more than 500 quality and recognised graduates and all these graduates have met the needs of the local nursing workforce, including international ones such as in Singapore, Australia and the Middle East.

“To realise the development of human capital among the people of Sabah, FPSK has taken a step forward by introducing the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

“This program has been approved by professional bodies that monitor the quality of nursing education, namely the Malaysian Nursing Board and the Malaysian Qualifications Agency, so it can be implemented on this historic date,” he said.

Safree added based on the marketability study of graduates of the UMS nursing program, almost 100 percent have succeeded in getting jobs in the government and private sectors either domestically or abroad.

“This proves that the nursing profession is very necessary no matter where.

“I suggest that more STPM, Matriculation and diploma graduates follow the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at UMS and hope that more quality professional nurses will be produced by this university,” he said.