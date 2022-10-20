Undi18 won’t have much impact in GE15, say political analysts

KUCHING (Oct 20): Undi18, which encompasses new voters aged between 18 and 20, will not significantly impact the 15th general election (GE15), according to political analysts.

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus Faculty of Humanity, Management and Science Dean Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan opined that Undi18’s potential impact on elections has been overrated, as this age group only constitutes around 10 per cent of the voters nationwide.

“So far, Undi18 has been overrated in its potential impact. They won’t change the political landscape of Malaysia after GE15.

“They constitute about 8 to 10 per cent of voters nationwide and perhaps so too in many constituencies. How can 8 per cent decide the outcome of any election, overriding the other 90 per cent?” Jayum questioned.

Universiti Malaya Sociocultural lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi agreed the impact of Undi18 on the election will be minimal, even in GE15.

“Up to now there is no concrete proof (that Undi18 would highly impact the outcome of any election),” he pointed out.

Awang Azman said based on the last Johor state election, the turnout rate among the young voters was “quite low”.

“So, if this trend persists and if political parties are not taking more proactive action, the consequential result would still be similar.

“Only a party which moves aggressively would be able to attract young voters (those aged between 18 and 20),” he added.

Caretaker Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the number of Undi18 in the electoral roll would continue to rise.

This is because starting from January this year, on the 16th day of every month, the number of those who reach the age of 18 will be automatically included in the electoral roll, explained the Santubong incumbent.

On Dec 2, 2021, the Election Commission (EC) had announced that the two constitutional amendments for Undi18 and automatic voters registration — Section 3(a) and Section 3(b) of the Constitution (Amendment) Act 2019 — had been gazetted on Dec 1, 2021

The new law took effect on Dec 15, 2021 after receiving the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent.

On Dec 8, 2021, Wan Junaidi pointed out that, with the implementation of Undi18, Malaysia would have 5.8 million new voters.

That would translate to an increase of around 40 per cent in the number of registered voters in the country, which now stands at 15.8 million voters, to the new total of 21.1 million voters.

Wan Junaidi also said that all Parliamentary and state constituencies in Malaysia would see a rise in the number of eligible voters with Undi18 and automatic voter registration.

He said more than 190 of the 222 parliamentary areas nationwide would each see an increase in new voters of between 10,000 and 50,000.