Wee vs Kong: Dec 9 for lawyers to file final submissions

KUCHING (Oct 20): The Kuching High Court has fixed Dec 9 for lawyers to file their final submissions on the defamation suit filed by Dato Richard Wee against Michael Kong, the special assistant to Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

The suit, which was filed in early 2021, has seen 17 plaintiff witnesses and four defence witnesses, including Kong, being called.

Meanwhile, testifying in court today, Kong – the last defence witness in the suit – denied instigating or inciting issues against Wee in his Facebook post on July 21, 2020, which is in the centre of the defamation suit.

Kong said his Facebook post was published without any malice, after Wee’s counsel Shankar Ram put it to him that the post was published to instigate or incite issues against Wee.

“I have no personal issues against the plaintiff and therefore I have no reason wanting to instigate or incite issues against the plaintiff,” said Kong.

Shankar further said that Kong’s answers throughout the cross-examination appeared as though he was trained to answer in his defence rather than stating the truth.

Kong disagreed, saying he was not trained as suggested by Shankar.

“I am a practising advocate and know through experience that I am entitled to give my answers truthfully and in its entirety to give this court a full picture of what had transpired.”

Shankar: A lot of your oral answers in court showed you were trying to distance yourself from the true contents of the Facebook post.

Kong: I disagree. I have repeatedly explained in detail the meaning and the contents of my Facebook post. On the contrary, it is the plaintiff who chooses to distort the meaning of the words in my Facebook post. The language in my Facebook post is very clear and that there is no content that it is defamatory of the plaintiff.

Shankar: You authored and published your Facebook post which contained malicious falsehood against Richard Wee without basis.

Kong: There are two parts to this question which I shall answer accordingly. I disagree that my Facebook post contained malicious falsehood against the plaintiff. However, the facts regarding the plaintiff and his business association with Ibrahim Baki are premised on public documents which I have explained in detail on numerous occasions. As such, these facts are not without basis as framed in this question.

On July 21, 2020, Kong posted a statement on his Facebook page which contained an alleged defamatory element against the plaintiff Wee.

Wee is seeking general damages, exemplary damages for libel and malicious falsehood, and an injunction to restrain the defendant from publishing, causing to be published, circulating, and distributing the said post.

The case is being heard before Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.

Shankar is assisted by lawyers Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim, while Kong is represented by Chong Chieng Jen and assisted by Sim Kiat Leng.