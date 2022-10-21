24 needy folks receive aid from Sarawak Indian Society

KUCHING (Oct 21): The Sarawak Indian Society (SIS) today handed out aid and goodies to 24 needy recipients in conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali celebration.

In a simple handover ceremony officiated by Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, the recipients were comprised of the elderly, single mothers, widows and other needy folks.

Tiang said health was very important after the Covid-19 pandemic and it was a blessing everyone was still here to celebrate Deepavali.

“I am happy we have this aid programme, in conjunction with Deepavali, to give aid to some of our friends.

“Every day is a blessing – with our own capabilities, we should give blessings to others. In my own capacity as a deputy minister I would like to give some funding to you as requested by the society’s president,” he said in his brief speech.

Tiang added he would make arrangements to give funds to support this programme and other community programmes.

“May this Deepavali bring you peace, love and care,” he said.

Meanwhile, SIS president Strimari Rajamanikan said this was the first time the society was organising such a programme for the needy in the Indian community.

“We hope to help them celebrate, so we are thankful for the deputy minister’s support.

“We are also involved in other welfare activities and are also giving educational aid and other social activities,” he said.

SIS is a Sarawak-based organisation with affiliates in Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Bintulu.