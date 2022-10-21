Anwar vows pay cut for himself and Cabinet if he becomes next PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) prime minister nominee Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has promised to take a pay cut if he wins the mandate to govern Malaysia in the 15th general election.

He also said he will trim the size of his Cabinet and cut their salaries as well.

“I am willing to undertake this and it is not impossible.

“If we want Anwar to become the prime minister, the Cabinet must be reduced, the salaries of the prime minister and ministers must also be reduced as we must set a good example.

“Let me give you a guarantee. On November 20, if I become the prime minister, the first thing I will do is cut my salary and allowance,” Anwar was quoted by Harian Metro as telling a crowd at the coalition’s convention in Ipoh last night.

He indicated that the Cabinet did not have to be big to be efficient, especially given the current economic hardships in the country.

“With the current economic situation, I am not willing to take a salary for now. We have to put forward leaders who care for the people,” he was quoted as saying.

Caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob from Umno had a Cabinet of 31 while his predecessor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from Bersatu had a Cabinet of 32.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had 28 ministers in his Cabinet when PH won the mandate in 2018. — Malay Mail