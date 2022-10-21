Bandar Baru Samariang to face water supply interruption

KUCHING (Oct 21): Bandar Baru Samariang will be affected by a water supply interruption next Thursday (Oct 27).

The Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said this is necessary to enable meter installation works.

“The disruption will occur between 9pm (on Thursday) and 5am the following day.

“It is to make way for the contractor to install flow meters in Bandar Baru Samariang,” the department said in a scheduled work notice today.

Consumers are advised to store sufficient water for use during the disruption period.

JBALB Sarawak said it will ensure water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected areas.

The department added any inconvenience caused is much regretted.

For more information, contact JBALB Kuching on 082-203486 or the JBALB 24-hour Call Centre on 082-262211.