Be our eyes and ears on illegal dumping, council chairman tells Kemuyang folk

SIBU (Oct 21): The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai called on residents from Kemuyang and Taman Desa Kemuyang to notify them on indiscriminate dumping of renovation and household waste in their areas.

He said based on an observation, most of the waste littered on the roadside and end of the road were renovation and household waste.

“The council will continue to collect the waste, but we need the help of the residents and JKKK (Village Security and Development Committee) to become our eyes and ears to curb this environmental issue.

“We can’t stop this crime without the public’s help. Yes, we have Cleanliness By-Laws and other departments have Environmental Law but without sufficient evidence, we cannot act on the culprit,” he said when officiating a ‘gotong-royong’ at Kemuyang here recently.

He added the council would beef up their surveillance and endeavour to educate the public on the importance of keeping the environment clean.

Sempurai also pointed out SRDC had spent a certain sum on collecting and clearing illegal dumping, which was meant for expending scavenging services to new housing and longhouse areas.

“If we can reduce or stoop this illegal dumping, the council can use those funds for scavenging services and other municipal services,” he said.