‘Beepavali’, creating dyslexia awareness in celebrating Deepavali

KUCHING (Oct 21): The first public screening of a local Indian short film titled ‘Beepavali’, took place Wednesday at HAUS KCH here.

The film’s debut, being part of ‘Colours of Unity 2022’ event programme, aims to spread social awareness on the challenges faced by the dyslexic community.

In an interview session following the conclusion of the screening, director Seph Haini said he intends to use the film as a platform to spread awareness on the adversities faced by the dyslexic community.

“I want to chart an opportunity to show and make people understand more about those diagnosed with dyslexia and also to be acceptance of them,” he said.

Seph believed that by empowering the dyslexic community, this would give them the confidence to socialize and reach out to others.

On ‘Beepavali’ as it is spelt, Seph related it in portraying the learning disorder often faced by the dyslexic, that involves difficulty in learning, reading or interpreting words, letters and symbols.

The film tells a story of Devan (played by Rajaram Raj) as the main character of the film who is a dyslexic elevator operator.

He has difficulty in spelling the word ‘Deepavali’ in a letter he composed for the beauty he dubbed as ‘The Braided Lady’ (played by Natasha Melintan).

As Devan scrambles his thoughts on ‘Beepavali’ and the contents of the letter, he later meets Vinod (played by Praveen Nair), who is on his way to his wedding – slated to take place in 10 minutes’ time.

However, the pleasantries in small talk are cut short as the elevator stops working and they are both trapped in it.

From that twist of event, a series of intimate exchanges transpires between the main characters, highlighting their vulnerabilities and the context of dyslexia throughout the duration of the film.

For more information on the short film, head over to Spativate on Facebook.

‘Beepavali’ will officially air on Oct 22 on Spativate’s YouTube channel.

The film is supported by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas).