Bung also demands explanation from EC

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): Deputy Chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin has also demanded an explanation from the Election Commission (EC) on the drastic increase of voters in Sabah.

He said that the more than 50 per cent rise of registered voters compared to the 14th General Election was questionable.

He added that even more worrying is the rise in the number of Muslim Bumiputera voters at Kadazan Dusun Murut constituencies such as in Penampang.

“Following the drastic increase in the number of voters, the situation will directly influence the political parties in the election this time (GE15).

“Hence, I ask the EC to explain the drastic hike in the number of voters in Sabah because the numbers are doubtful,” he said.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said he would seek an explanation from EC on the sudden rise of over half a million new voters following the Undi18 automatic registration.

He said the EC had to clear the air following the concerns raised by some parties.

Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) deputy president Datuk Seri Panglima Clarence B. Malakun has also demanded answers from the EC and the National Registration Department.

He said the issue is important to the people in the state who will soon be exercising their rights to vote for the next government.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) made a shocking revelation about the spike in voter numbers in Sabah a few days ago.

It pointed out that the electoral roll released by the EC revealed a 53.9 per cent increase in new voters, from 1,064,686 in 2008 to 1,638,806 this year, prompting SAPP President Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee to suspect that the surge could be due to a high number of dubious voters that came about from the Project IC scandal.

Later, Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (STARSABAH) said it found it to be shocking to learn that there was a very unusual spike in the number of voters in Keningau.

Its President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that he came to learn that the increase in the Keningau parliamentary constituency was over 70 per cent.

“This is very unusual and suspicious,” he said.