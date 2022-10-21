Chong: DAP Sarawak retaining seats key to PH taking back Putrajaya

KUCHING (Oct 15): There is a good chance for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to form the next federal government if the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak retains its six seats, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The state DAP chairman said the six constituencies the party contributed in the 2018 general elections saw the PH coalition take over Putrajaya to form the government at federal level.

“There is a possibility of PH forming the next federal government. Sarawak DAP will do our best to retain our six seats and hopefully capture another one or two seats.

“With the six seats contributed by Sarawak, we managed to change the government (at the federal level). Therefore, we must retain these six seats in order to maintain that chance of forming the next government.

“If we maintain the six seats, there is a high chance of PH forming the next government,” he told a news conference here today.

The six seats with DAP incumbents are Mas Gading, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Sarikei, Lanang, and Sibu.

In 2018, DAP Sarawak also contested but lost in Serian, Kapit, and Bintulu.

For the parliamentary polls on Nov 19, DAP Sarawak is expected to defend the six incumbent seats as well as contest in Serian and Bintulu.

On nomination and polling day fixed for Nov 5 and Nov 19 respectively, Chong said his only worry is that floods may occur during this period.

He lamented that the monsoon season was something the now caretaker government did not give any thought to when calling for the election.

According to him, four Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ministers in the federal Cabinet could have objected to the dissolution of Parliament prior to its announcement.

“The dissolution of Parliament was made by the King but at the advice of the prime minister and the Cabinet. There were 12 Cabinet ministers who expressed their stand not to dissolve Parliament until next year. Those 12 did not include GPS ministers.

“And GPS has four ministers. Had GPS ministers objected to the dissolution of Parliament, the prime minister would not be able to get the majority of the Cabinet. From this fact, it is clear that the GPS ministers voted in favour of the dissolution of Parliament in this possibly rainy and flood season,” Chong claimed.