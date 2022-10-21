Chong: Expecting PH to address S’wak dilapidated school issue in just 22 months ‘ridiculous’

KUCHING (Oct 21): Chong Chieng Jen regards it as ‘ridiculous’ for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to expect the then-Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led government to address the issue of dilapidated schools in 22 months.

Chong, who is PH Sarawak chairman, pointed out that the problem of over 1,000 dilapidated schools in Sarawak, recorded as at 2018, existed because of the 55 years of mismanagement and neglect on the part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, which Sarawak had been part of before the GPS was established.

“It is thus most unreasonable to expect PH to wholly resolve the problem within 22 months of PH-led government – a problem created by BN Sarawak over 55 years.

“It is simply ridiculous,” he said in a press conference held at the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak headquarters here today.

Chong, who is also DAP Sarawak chairman, pointed out that since the fall of the PH-led government in February 2020, the GPS had been ‘the kingmaker’ for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government for more than 31 months.

Yet, there was no extra grant for the repair of the dilapidated schools in Sarawak, he claimed.

“Many of the dilapidated schools remain dilapidated till this day. Thirty-one months are much longer than 22 months,” he quipped.

On the RM1 billion grant from the then-PH government for the repair and upgrading works on dilapidated schools in Sarawak, Chong said it was a direct grant by the PH administration to the state government in 2019, adding that it (grant) was ‘over and above the amount under Budget 2019’.

“This is a gesture of goodwill by the PH government, having all the intentions to expedite the resolution of the dilapidated schools issue in Sarawak.

“The GPS wanted to have a totally free hand in the use of the RM1 billion grant, but the record has shown that in the past five years, the state has embarked on the repair and upgrade of two new schools in Sarawak and spent an approximate RM40 million to build each school, while the number of students of each school is less than 500.

“That is clearly a rip-off,” he said.

Chong said the request by former finance minister Lim Guan Eng for Sarawak to repay its loan instalment of RM1 billion first before the whole of the repayment amount could be granted to Sarawak was made because the grant was additional to the Budget 2019, and that the federal government then had to source the additional revenue to finance such grant.

“In normal financial procedure, repayment of loan simply goes to the Consolidated Fund and subsequently, will be distributed and allocated to all states according to budgetary process.

“This was the practice during BN’s time and it is still the practice now after the Sheraton Move.

“But in this case, Lim Guan Eng went out of his way to ensure that the whole of the repayment goes back to Sarawak for the repair and upgrade of dilapidated schools.

“Is it not an extra benefit for Sarawak?” Chong added.