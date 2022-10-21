Chong: PH to adopt tabled Budget 2023 if it wins GE15

KUCHING (Oct 21): It is likely for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to adopt the national Budget 2023 tabled on Oct 7 if the coalition is given the mandate after the 15th general election (GE15), said Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong, who is also state Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman, said if PH comes into power after the polls, the coalition would be left with less than two months to work on the preparation of another national budget.

Given this, he said it would only make sense for PH to adopt the already tabled Budget 2023 but the coalition would make sure the implementation of various programmes and projects under the budget are carried out in a transparent and accountable manner.

“When and if PH comes into power, it is likely that PH will adopt the same budget, for the fact that the preparation of the budget takes months.

“Election (polling) is on Nov 19 and there will be less than two months before next year. It’s appropriate to have a quick Parliament sitting, after the election, to approve the budget.

“So it’s likely that PH will adopt the budget, but I believe PH will implement the measures, programmes and projects in a much better way – more transparent, more accountable and freer of corruption.

“Barisan Nasional has proven that all past budgets sounded good but implementation left much to be desired,” he said at a press conference at the state DAP headquarters here today.

According to Chong, the national Budget 2023 “is no longer valid” since the Parliament was dissolved after the tabling of the budget.

“The budget was tabled and the Parliament dissolved. Basically in law, that budget is no longer valid,” he said.

On the party’s election manifesto, he said every individual area has specific issues.

“But generally this is parliamentary election and the direction of the country is at stake at the moment,” he added.

To another question, Chong said he will stick to moves or decisions that are beneficial to the people of Malaysia and Sarawak given that they put the people’s interest as their top priority.

He opined that the only partner of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) at the federal level is Umno.

“They have been with Umno in the past 55 years before Umno became the opposition. When Sheraton Move occurred, GPS joined Umno again. Umno seems to be their natural and first choice partner.

“As long as GPS becomes the determining factor for who to be the federal government, it will always choose Umno. It (Umno) is their natural buddy,” Chong added.