DAP to announce Sibu, Lanang, Bintulu candidates at fundraising dinner on Oct 22

SIBU (Oct 21): Democratic Action Party (DAP) will announce its 15th general election (GE15) candidates for Sibu, Lanang and Bintulu during a fundraising dinner here tomorrow (Oct 22).

Sibu incumbent Oscar Ling said party veteran Lim Kit Siang will be among the six speakers at the dinner, which takes place at Good Happiness Restaurant starting at 6.30pm.

The other five are Ipoh Timur incumbent Wong Kah Who who is also Public Accounts Committee chairman, Stampin incumbent Chong Chieng Jen, Lanang incumbent Alice Lau, Kota Kinabalu incumbent Chan Foong Hin and Ling himself.

Ling in a statement said the theme of the dinner is ‘Continue Democratic Reforms to Build a Better Country’.

During the dinner, he will also donate items from his special collection, including a biography, photo book, specially-designed tin cup, and T-shirt containing a print of Lim’s portrait, to be auctioned to raise funds.

As for meal vouchers, the Sibu incumbent said there are two types – RM1,000 and RM500 per table – for the fundraising dinner.

“To date, 88 tables are already taken up. Those interested to purchase the meal vouchers can contact me on 019-8581085 or call DAP headquarters at Rajang Park on 084-322001,” he added.