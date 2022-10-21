Fadillah: State govt unable to cover airfares for S’wakians wanting to come back to vote

KUCHING (Oct 21): The state government is unable to cover the flight costs of outstation Sarawakians who have to fly back to exercise their voting rights in 15th general election (GE15) next month.

In clarifying this, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has said that the caretaker government is not allowed to make provisions meant to allow Sarawakian voters who are residing far from their hometowns or districts, return for the polls.

“There are requests from students asking for assistance from the state government to subsidise their airfares during the election weekends.

“But we are also aware that the government cannot provide such assistance because later, it would become an issue.

“In terms of legislation, it might be difficult to be implemented – unless there are other parties that want to sponsor,” he told reporters when met after chairing Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB)’s Petra Jaya’s GE15 preparation meeting at the party’s headquarters here today.

He was responding to the sudden hike in airfares soon after the Election Commission (EC) announced the polling dates for GE15 on Thursday.

Fadillah, who is the Petra Jaya incumbent, did voice out his concern over the situation, and while he later commended a local non-government organisation (NGO) for offering to help the outstation Sarawakian voters return home and exercise their voting rights, he said he was not sure if such assistance was allowed under law.

“I have seen people posted (some NGOs) on social media. For example, the Methodist Church – they want to encourage people to cast their votes, so they come out with an initiative to help with the airfare issue.

“I don’t know whether this is allowed or not, but there are parties that have already announced to help our students to return for voting.

“Whether there are political people behind it, I don’t know,” he said.

Late Thursday, Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian had expressed his disappointment over the spike in airline ticket prices for trips from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak soon after the EC announced that polling day would be this Nov 19.

Dr Sim said the steep prices would only deter Sarawakians from returning home to cast their ballots.

However, he also said the issue was beyond Sarawak’s control.