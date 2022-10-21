Fatimah: Justice at last for Kuching students sexually assaulted by teacher

KUCHING (Oct 21): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah believes that justice has prevailed when the Sessions Court here today convicted a boarding school counselling teacher to 90 years’ jail and 24 whippings for sexually assaulting six students in 2018.

In a statement, the Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said it had been a physically and psychologically long and hard road to justice for the young victims and their families.

“Justice has prevailed. These young victims would not have received justice had it not been for the victims’ and their families’ determination to seek justice and to bring the perpetrator to court.

“The verdict in these cases sends a clear message to the perpetrator, the long arm of the law will get you,” she said.

Fatimah also expressed her gratitude to the prosecution and the court for giving priority to these cases, given the difficult and limiting conditions due to the Movement Control Order.

These victims could finally move on with their lives either to continue their studies or find employment outside of Kuching, she added.

Earlier today, Sessions Court Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman sentenced the teacher to 15 years in prison and four strokes of the rotan for each of the six charges of sexual assault against the students aged between 14 and 16 at a boarding school in Kuching in 2018.

She also ruled for the jail terms to run consecutively.

The six charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which is punishable under Section 14 of the same Act and read together with Section 16 of the same Act, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and possible caning upon conviction.