Former Bukit Assek rep admits GE15 uphill battle for DAP candidates

SIBU (Oct 21): The coming 15th General Election (GE15) is going to be an uphill battle for the Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidates due to the perception that only the local opposition parties can protect and defend Sarawak’s rights, opines former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang.

She said such perception would split the opposition votes like during the last state election and since earlier attempts for DAP to reach an understanding to cooperate with other local opposition parties had failed.

“Therefore, for as long as the opposition is fragmented and cannot find a common platform to challenge the government together, the government will only go from strength to strength,” she said in a statement.

Chang, however, saw a silver lining in that such perception can be refuted in the coming GE through the ‘ceramahs’ (campaigns) which are allowed to be held.

“Ceramahs are our forte and through the ceramahs, we will be able to explain to the people what are in store for them, what to expect and the political direction of the country.”

On Undi18, Chang said it was too early to say if the young voters would be the game changer and whether they will make any impact in the coming election.

She said many might have been automatically registered but a large number would not be at home or are studying or working in KL and other parts of Peninsular Malaysia during the election.

“Since the postal votes are only for those in overseas, those in Malaysia but outside Sarawak are most likely not able to come back to vote, especially when the end of the year is when the mid-semester exams are held in many universities.

“On top of that of course, there is the issue of expensive flight tickets or being unable to apply for leave to come back to vote. So overall, we have a tough fight in our hands.”

Nevertheless, Chang remained optimistic, saying that should not be translated into a losing battle for the DAP candidates.

“If our supporters can realise the mountains that we are facing and can come out to vote, then I think we still have a fair chance, for both Sibu and Lanang.”