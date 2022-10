KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): A former diplomat joined Parti Warisan on Wednesday to take part in the party’s struggle ahead of the elections next month.

Datuk Jilid bin Kuminding @ Zainuddin submitted his membership form to Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking in a brief ceremony at the party headquarters here.

He will join the Kota Marudu division.

Jilid retired in January this year after serving 33 years in the civil service.

His last appointment was as Ambassador of Malaysia to Palestine.