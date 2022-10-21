GE15: Go early to avoid thunderstorms, MetMalaysia Sarawak director advises voters

KUCHING (Oct 21): Voters are advised to go early to cast their ballots come polling day on Nov 19 to avoid thunderstorms and rain in the evening.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) Sarawak director Khairul Najib Ibrahim said based on the date of voting, it was likely the country will be at the end of the monsoon transition period.

“During that period, there might be thunderstorms in the evening which can last until early night. The country might already be in the North East Monsoon period during that time too,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

He said the start of the North East Monsoon period is in the middle of November, specifically Nov 22.

For Sarawak, the impact of the monsoon might only be felt towards the end of December.

Malaysians will head to the polls on Nov 19 (Saturday) for the 15th General Election, with nomination day on Nov 5 while early voting has been fixed for Nov 15.