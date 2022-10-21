GE15: Multi-cornered fight expected for Bintulu seat

BINTULU (Oct 21): A multi-cornered fight is expected for the Bintulu parliamentary seat this 15th general election though the battle was usually between two main political parties.

Incumbent MP and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing will defend his seat which has won for six consecutive terms since 1999 for the first time under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ticket.

Tiong retained Bintulu parliamentary seat in the 14th general election in 2018 under Barisan Nasional after securing a 7,022-vote majority.

He received 27,076 votes in a battle against Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate Tony Chiew Chan Yew, and Cheng Lea Phing of State Reform Party Sarawak (Star).

Tony Chiew, who is the son of former Tanjung Batu assemblyman Chiew Chin Sing, obtained 20,054 votes, which was quite unexpected for the first-timer in the general election.

Cheng, a local businessman, only managed to poll 328 votes.

For this GE15, Pakatan Harapan will most likely field its best and winnable candidate from DAP to go against Tiong and few other candidates from other political parties; namely Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

DAP Sarawak treasurer Chiew Chiu Sing when contacted yesterday said the candidate for Bintulu seat would be announced by DAP Sarawak chairman in Sibu on Saturday evening.

“Only one name was submitted to Sarawak DAP,” he said when asked who the PH candidate from DAP in Bintulu would be.

With only one name shortlisted by DAP Bintulu, everyone would be able to guess who will contest against Tiong, it might be Bintulu DAP publicity secretary Tony Chiew.

However, unlike in the 2018 general election when there was only a three-cornered fight, this time PH is expected to face a tough battle.

Bintulu constituency has always been a tough battleground for the opposition, especially with many political parties fielding their candidates.

Meanwhile, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Bintulu chief Duke Janteng when contacted for comment on the possible candidate from PN said for the time being they were still in the dark if Bersatu would contest in Bintulu.

“We leave it to the wisdom of the party leadership to decide. But for me as the Bersatu chief for P217 Bintulu, we are ready at any time, we keep a good relationship with GPS,” he said.