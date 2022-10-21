GRS challenged to cut cooperation with BN

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): Kudat Warisan information chief Richard Mazagi challenged Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to cut their cooperation with Barisan Nasional (BN) and compete one-on-one with Warisan to see which local party is the people’s choice.

Through his media statement on Saturday, Richard said the agreement between GRS and BN looks like a political game that puts personal interests first, not for the state of Sabah.

“Bersatu, which is under GRS is an enemy of BN at the national level, but in Sabah they are ‘in love’. This game is only cares about their position.

“What will happen to the demands of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) if BN and GRS still dominate Sabah? How is it possible for GRS to have a voice at the national level if BN continues to be in power because their enmity is endless. They have been busy fighting for power.

“Our main mission now is to be the strong voice of Sabah to demand the rights enshrined in MA63 without any interference from national parties that focus more on progress in Malaya,” he said.

Richard insisted that if GRS continues to cooperate with BN even though there are signs that they want to fight on their own, this shows that BN has never respected the voice of the people of Sabah, and GRS is willing to agree with them as long as the power is in their hands.

“If the parties in GRS are really gentlemen, immediately stop working with BN. We will see who the people choose, whether GRS, Warisan, BN, Pakatan Harapan or Gabungan Tanah Air,” he said.

Richard