Ismail Sabri: Avoid ‘cah keting’ if not nominated

KUALA BERANG (Oct 21): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has advised Barisan Nasional (BN) members not to be involved in ‘cah keting’ (sabotage) if they are not nominated as a candidate for the 15th general election (GE15).

The Umno vice-president said those not nominated should accept the party’s decision with an open heart and not indulge in ‘cah keting’ because through such activities BN can be defeated even in its own stronghold.

“What’s worrying about cah keting is, we (BN) are not weak, but due to self-sabotage, we fail in our strongholds. If all this while we make fiery speeches on making sacrifices, prove it on Nov 5 (nomination day). If you are not nominated, support our party that is contesting,” he said at the ‘Solidarity, Stability and Prosperity’ programme and the launch of Terengganu BN machinery here today.

Ismail Sabri said two things that must be maintained to ensure BN wins back Terengganu state were to avoid disunity and the machinery must work hard.

He also hoped that BN would recapture the Hulu Terengganu seat because it was originally theirs but was ‘robbed’ by the parliamentary incumbent who jumped ship.

Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid who won the seat on a Umno ticket left the party to join Bersatu after GE14.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said he decided to dissolve Parliament to make way for GE15 because he adheres to principles and it was important to maintain stability and prosperity in the country.

He said it was feared that political instability would cause economic instability which in turn would affect the people.

“The dissolution of the Parliament was because I could already see disunity in my Cabinet when 12 ministers wrote a letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong asking to reject the dissolution.

“These people will bow to their party president and there may be other instructions after that. So, before they withdrew their support, I pressed the button,” he said.

According to Ismail Sabri, the ministers involved could withdraw their support for him and cause the government to fall since the parties they represent have more seats than BN.

“We (BN) have 42 (seats) which means we are not very strong. They (PN) could have withdrawn at that time, even with five pulling out, the government would have fallen. So I discussed with the top 5, we needed to dissolve to form a more dominant government,” he said. – Bernama