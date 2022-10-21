Kuching City wins Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2022 with Unesco narrative report

KUCHING (Oct 21): A narrative report of Kuching city as a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy received global recognition at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2022.

The free publication joins winners chosen from 215 countries in the line-up for one of the most well-regarded recognitions in the food industry for cookbooks and other food culture publications.

It was exhibited at the World Food Forum in Rome from Oct 17-21 and certificates will be presented in a ceremony next year in Paris.

The narrative report features the story of Kuching’s food culture and draws on its rich history, culture and anthropology and was written by Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) Kuching strategic director Karen Shepherd and designed by Marian Chin of Kino Magazine.

It was prepared to accompany Kuching’s application to join the UCCN and was an integral part of Kuching’s designation in this international network, along with a bid video created by FilmCo Sdn Bhd and Mstudios.

“It was such an honour to tell the story of Kuching’s food culture.

“It is an amazing tale of our bountiful environment, our local people, our creativity, culture and simple enjoyment of our food by our communities throughout Sarawak’s history.

“This is a story that should be known throughout the world – to be recognised internationally first by Unesco then by this prestigious panel of judges is hopefully one step further in getting the magic of Kuching’s food culture out into the global consciousness where it belongs,” Karen said in a statement on Friday.

In winning a Gourmand award, it joins Japan’s Usuki City and Thailand’s Phetchaburi for Unesco Creative Cities publications as well as two other publications from Malaysia – Infofish by Firoza Buranudeen and Tourism Malaysia for their marketing plan.

This award is not the first for a Sarawak food publication, as the Sarawak Eurasian Association was honoured in 2011 for ‘Best in the World’ for its Legacy Cookbook by the same panel.

The UCCN Kuching team hopes to follow in its footsteps and are currently preparing the ultimate guide to Kuching gastronomy, which aims at an early 2023 publication date.

This will showcase recipes, ‘how to’ and ‘where to’ guides alongside all the best photography, designs and illustrations the Kuching creative economy has to offer.

UCCN Kuching now aims to stimulate greater publication on Kuching food across all media and are calling on all bloggers, writers, designers and videographers to continue doing what they do best in inspiring people around the planet to appreciate Kuching food.

To read the narrative report, visit www.kuchingcreativecity.com.