Let varsity students vote early or through post – Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): The Election Commission (EC) is asked to consider allowing students of higher learning institutions to vote early or through postal in the 15th General Election.

Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said the rights of the registered young voters cannot be sidelined following the Dewan Negara’s approval to allow youths who are 18 to be allowed to vote through automatic registration which was enforced December 15, last year.

“We are aware that university students are part of this 18-year-old voters group that are now studying, while some have just registered to start their new study session at all universities in the country, hence this group should be allowed some leeway to cast their votes or via postal voting so that their rights as voters are not wasted,” he said after receiving a courtesy call from Sabah Football Association (SAFA) assistant secretary general Azman Mastar and SAFA staff to discuss the launch of the SAFA Academy throughout Sabah and the groundbreaking of the SAFA Kinabatangan site at his residence in Luyang on Friday morning.

Bung who is also Sabah Umno chief, said that students at universities are constrained from casting their votes as they are living far from their place of birth and shall involve traveling expenses to return to their respective hometown to carry out their voting rights in the 15th General Election.

Hence, Bung urges the EC to think of solutions such as categorising them as early voters by allowing them the opportunity to carry out their responsibility without jeopardizing their studies.

Bung, who is also Kinabatangan member of parliament, said that the implementation of the postal votes or early voting for students who are 18 years old and above must be considered from various aspects, including the procedures as there are more than 500,000 higher learning students in Malaysia.

“It is EC’s responsibility to make sure the young voters are given the space and comfort to carry out their responsibility as voters to determine the future of the country and encourage a high percentage of people voting,” he said.

He said that this was EC’s responsibility to ensure the people of the state can carry out their rights to vote, especially those who are voting for the first time,” he said.