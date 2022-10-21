Ling: DAP machinery in high gear for polling

SIBU (Oct 21): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) election machinery kicked into high gear following the announcement of nomination and polling dates for the 15th General Election (GE15).

When met at its headquarters in Rajang Park here, Sibu incumbent Oscar Ling said DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang and DAP Sarawak chief Chong Chieng Jen would launch the party’s election machinery on Oct 23 at 9am.

“We are all fully prepared for the battle and will start planning our activities once the election machinery is launched,” he said.

Ling said for a start, they were looking for voluntary workers to assist the party in GE15. They must be at least 21 years old and those interested can go to DAP headquarters to register.

“We need to get at least 500 volunteers to ensure we can run our activities and strategies without any hindrance,” he said.

Ling said volunteers are needed to guard the votes and ballot boxes at the counting centres.

“Due to an increasing number of voters, the number of ballot boxes has also increased to over 150 boxes for both Sibu and Lanang constituencies,” he said.

He added the voluntary workers would undergo training to watch out for the counting of votes at polling centres.