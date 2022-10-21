Luxury car up in smoke after catching fire in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (Oct 21): A fire totally destroyed a luxury car at Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa, Kota Samarahan around 11.30pm last night.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said upon the arrival of firefighters at the scene, the car was already fully engulfed in flames.

Personnel from the Kota Samarahan fire station then decided that their best approach would be to use one water hose to control and extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported from the fire as the driver managed to escape to safety.

Bomba is still investigating the cause of the fire.

It was also mentioned that the scene of the fire was about 19km from the Kota Samarahan fire station.