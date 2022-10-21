NREB set to become key agency in Sarawak, says deputy minister

MIRI (Oct 21): The Natural Resources and Environment Board Sarawak (NREB) is set to become a key agency in the state with over 400 employees and an additional six more offices in the near future, said Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

Dr Hazland said that NREB currently has over 200 employees but soon will have over 400 once the process of integrating the staff from the Department of Environment (DOE) is completed.

“Under the recent Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63) amendments, the DOE administration has been given back to Sarawak. This means that the 117 posts in DOE will be absorbed into NREB and this has been approved by the Premier.

“The process is ongoing and once completed, NREB will become a bigger agency with the additional staff,” he said this in his speech during the NREB Integrity Day 2022 at a leading hotel here yesterday.

He pointed out that under his ministry; NREB has been tasked with carbon trading in the state, which is expected to generate three times more income for the state.

He added that with this, NREB must realise the role it plays in determining the future of Sarawak’s economy.

“We therefore need our staff to be of high quality. If they are only mediocre employees, then we will not be able to achieve the policies,” he said.

Some 34 staff of NREB received Excellent Service Award for the year of 2020 and 2021 during the event.

Also present was NREB controller of environmental quality Peggy Ronin Edin.