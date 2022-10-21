Parti KDM to go solo in GE15

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (Parti KDM) will be going solo in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15), and announced its first candidate, Datuk Seri Winston Liaw Kit Siong.

Its president, Datuk Peter Anthony, said Winston will be the party’s candidate for Kota Kinabalu parliamentary seat.

He made the announcement on Friday night, during the party’s solidarity dinner at Hakka Hall here.

“With Datuk Winston’s experience I believe he will be able to bring KK into a better position,” he said.

In a press conference, Peter also revealed that Bandau assemblyman Datuk Wetrom Bahanda as Parti KDM deputy president for the Muslim quota, and hinted him as a candidate for Kota Marudu.

“We are currently receiving many membership applications and many potential candidates.

“We will be announcing our candidates soon, where more than half are new faces,” he said.

According to Peter, Parti KDM is looking for quality leaders who are brave, with clear vision and honest.

When asked about the party’s relationship with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), he confirmed that he did not receive any response on its application to join the coalition and decided to go solo in this GE.

However, he admitted that the party is still GRS-friendly in the state level.

When Peter was asked whether he would contest in Tenom, the former Warisan vice president only smiled.

If fielded, Wetrom is expected to face Datuk Jilid Kuminding @ Zainuddin of Warisan and the incumbent member of parliament for Kota Marudu, Datuk Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Jilid, a former diplomat, submitted his membership form to Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking on Wednesday.