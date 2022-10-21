PH announces Anwar as PM candidate, parties to use common logo

IPOH (October 20): Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today officially announced Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the coalition’s candidate for prime minister in the 15th General Election.

Saifuddin said this was decided by the coalition’s presidential council.

“In any war, there will be a general and in the context of election, we also have a candidate for prime minister and the person is Anwar Ibrahim,” he said at the Pakatan Harapan 2022 Convention held at the Ipoh Convention Centre (ICC) here.

Saifuddin also said seat negotiations for GE15 now scheduled for November 19 has been completed among the component parties in the coalition.

“However, seat negotiations with the PH electoral pact, who are not part of the coalition’s component parties is still ongoing and will be finalised soon,” he said.

Earlier, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook also announced at the convention that PH parties will use the coalition’s logo for seats contested in the general election.

In 2018, the PH parties had competed using the PKR logo as the coalition had not yet been registered while DAP had also been at risk of being banned by the Registrar of Societies. – Malay Mail