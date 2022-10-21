KUCHING (Oct 21): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is adamant on using the Rocket logo for parliamentary polls in the state on Nov 19.

This is despite national DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s announcement yesterday that Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties will use the coalition’s logo for seats contested.

“We, DAP Sarawak here, always have our autonomy to determine which logo to use. I thought it has been made clear that we will contest using ‘Rocket’ logo,” state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen told a press conference here today.

The Stampin incumbent declined to comment on whether he will be defending the seat this time round.

“Candidates … more or less finalised. It (DAP’s southern region candidates) will be announced on the night of Oct 23 when we will be having our mobilisation night in Kuching, at our headquarters,” he added.

On the party’s candidates for central region, Chong said he will be travelling to Sibu tomorrow for a dinner and ceramah.

“I will make an announcement on our candidates for the central region in Sibu on Oct 22.”

In Ipoh yesterday, Loke said PH parties will use the coalition’s logo for seats contested.

During the 2018 general election, PH parties in Peninsular Malaysia contested using PKR’s logo as the coalition had yet to be registered and the DAP was on the verge of being banned by the Registrar of Societies.