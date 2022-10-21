Sabah secures RM11.9 bln foreign investments

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): Sabah has secured a total of RM11.9 billion in foreign investments and RM942 million for domestic over a two-year period from September 2020 to September 2022 and creating about 5,000 jobs for locals.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said this reflected investors’ confidence in Sabah and it is good to do business in the state.

“Rest assured that the State Government is committed to finding ways to improve policy implementation and ensuring that the government delivery system is strengthened and improved,” he said at the Borneo Architecture Festival 2022, BAF Convention: Borneo Moving Forward at the Sabah International Convention Centre here on Friday.

His speech was delivered by Minister of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing, Datuk Ir Haji Shahelmey Yahya.

“I urge players in the private sector, such as the Malaysia Architect Association or PAM and other similar organisations to be our partners in progress and work with the State Government,” he said.

The Chief Minister was glad to note that PAM, Sabah Chapter and other like-minded organisations have kick-started events such as the Borneo Architecture Festival to get things going and complementing the State Government’s efforts to push the development momentum.

“We have not let up since taking over the reins of government in October of 2020. In fact, in the midst of the pandemic, we rolled up our sleeves and get down to chart our five-year development plan – the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

“And by March of 2021, we launched a roadmap that outlined our vision, strategy and priorities for the next five years. This blueprint is pivotal in bringing Sabah into the next decade,” he said.

“We are determined to set the development pace and create a conducive environment for businesses to operate. As far as the SMJ Development Plan is concerned, Sabah is on the right track and Sabah has chalked up several successes including achieving the highest state revenue of RM5.449 billion last year,” he said.

“I am confident that with positive development in our quest to have more say and greater participation in the state’s oil and gas sector as well as getting more revenue from other sources, the state’s revenue is set to surpass the RM6 billion mark this year,” he said.

On another note, the Chief Minister said that building more energy-efficient buildings or green buildings is the way forward in addition to the restoration and preservation of the natural environment.

“It is heartening to note that the Convention’s theme coincides with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by all United Nations members in 2015. This agenda provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.

“In fact, the Government of Malaysia has been working actively towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and intensifying its efforts through various ministries and agencies in climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives,” he said.

According to him, reducing the climate change impact was high on the State Government’s agenda and a Climate Change Action Council under the purview of the Sabah Forestry Department had also been set up to discuss climate change policies and actions, drive green economic growth, catalyse green technology and low-carbon growth.

“The commitment is in line with the Sabah State policy on the environment as well as the national aspiration, especially in the climate mitigation and adaptation processes,” he said.