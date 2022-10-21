Sarawak transport minister urges aviation authority, airlines to help voters return for polls

KUCHING (Oct 21): Sarawak has urged the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) to mount additional flights and use bigger aircraft such as the Airbus A350 during the 15th general election following complaints from voters of a drastic spike in air fares.

The state also appealed to airline companies to put their corporate social responsibility to practice.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said in a statement that he had personally called the Mavcom executive chairman to request for the additional flights and seats.

“My ministry has officially written to Mavcom and all the airlines on this request. We trust that this will help to reduce the flights fare, lighten the public financial burden and ensure the voters will return home to cast their democratic rights in the coming GE15.

“This is the time for the airlines to stage their corporate social responsibility and play their pivotal role in facilitating the movement of people and goods at reasonable rates as well as supporting the government initiatives to accelerate the revitalisation of our economy,” he said.

Lee believed that with the increase in flight frequency coming to Sarawak, a healthy competition will also be generated among airline operators.

He said such competition will create an alternative and more choices of flights with a very competitive and reasonable fare to the voters, public, tourist and business travellers especially in the coming polls.

He also urged the public, especially voters, to plan their journey ahead for the coming election, adding that they should purchase their flight ticket in advance rather than at the last minute.

“This is because most of the airlines are using the dynamic pricing mechanism in their revenue management system where prices will respond to demand as informed by Mavcom,” he added.

Soon after the Election Commission’s announcement of the all-important dates for GE15 on Thursday, air fare suddenly soared. Tickets from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching or from Johor Baru to Kuching were reported to have cost more than RM700 near polling day.

Following the outcry, caretaker Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong had said Mavcom would regulate the prices of flight tickets to ensure that airlines do not hike up prices arbitrarily ahead of the general election.

He said that although flight ticket prices would normally increase according to the Dynamic Price Mechanism if there was an event involving a large number of passenger movements, Mavcom would take action if airlines were found to have raised prices against the set conditions.

“Based on the dynamic pricing mechanism for any airline in the world, the earlier it (the ticket) is booked, the cheaper it is and the closer to a date or event, the price will be higher,” he said in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, national carrier Malaysia Airlines today announced a 20 per cent discount on all domestic flights to encourage voters to return home to cast their ballot in the general election next month.

Taking to its social media platforms, the airline said the travel period is from November 11 to 27, one week before and after voting day.