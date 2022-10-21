GE15: Sarikei retiree hopes to see new federal govt fairly represented based on MA63 spirit

SARIKEI (Oct 21): A new federal government to be formed after the conclusion of the 15th general (GE15) election ought to be fairly represented by stakeholders based on the spirit of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

This is the view of a retired government officer, Sylvester Embuas, who believes that many if not all Sarawakians concur with him in expecting a government which accords fair treatment to all states and refrains from any form of discrimination.

“For instance, the new government should treat Sarawak, Sabah and Malayan states as equal partners in forming Malaysia instead of regarding Peninsular Malaysia as a big brother while Sarawak and Sabah as adopted brothers,” he pointed out.

“In that respect I expect the new government to share the development cake fairly among the three partners – Malayan states, Sarawak and Sabah. The previous federal governments had unfairly treated Sarawak and Sabah like any other Malayan states such as Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and others.”

With insufficient development funds allocated to Sarawak annually, most rural areas are still far left behind in terms of infrastructure, utilities, amenities and facilities, he lamented, adding many areas have yet to enjoy treated water, electricity supply from the main grid, tar-sealed road and good telecommunication service, Sylvester lamented.

Concurring with Sylvester was a former community leader, who declined to be named, saying as far as power-sharing is concerned, it was high time for the federal government to have a deputy prime minister from Sarawak and Sabah.

“This is not an excessive demand, but in fact it can be considered as a move to strengthen the federation as well as to reflect a truly Malaysian federal government,” he said.

“Sarawak and Sabah can demand for the Prime Minister’s post to be rotated among the three partners, but it is good enough to see a deputy PM from Borneo states after 59 years of formation of Malaysia,” he added.

On which parties and who would form the next federal government, he said it was hard to predict as the country’s political scenario had changed a lot since the last general election.

“Unlike previous general elections, the outcome of GE15 is difficult to predict as it is set to witness keen contest among political blocks such as Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and several other Peninsula-based coalitions.

“In Sarawak, the prominent coalition is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and in Sabah there is Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and other state-based combined parties,” he said.

Both interviewees believe that a coalition of state-based parties from Sarawak and Sabah would be kingmakers in forming a new government with any political block in Peninsular Malaysia which could make up the number.