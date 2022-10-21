Say hello to ‘Jaguh’, Pakatan’s mouse deer mascot for GE15

GEORGE TOWN (Oct 21): Pakatan Harapan (PH) today introduced its mascot for the 15th general election — a mouse deer.

Better known as kancil in Malay, the coalition said the animal was chosen as it was known to be brave and smart despite being tiny.

“Even though I am an underdog in this battle, I believe we can surprise everyone!” the mascot said on the PH Facebook page after introducing its name as Jaguh, which means champion in Malay.

Jaguh recalled the local fables featuring the mouse deer as Sang Kancil that outsmarts its various opponents that are usually larger animals like crocodiles.

“I hope the story will inspire Malaysians who still have hope of winning again this GE15,” Jaguh added.

Plushies of the mouse deer measuring 17cm in height and kitted in a red coloured top with the word “Harapan”, Malay for hope, are already available for sale online, including popular commercial marketplace Shopee where it is priced at RM20.

Malaysians will vote on November 19.

Parliament was dissolved on October 10. — Malay Mail