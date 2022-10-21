Siburan villager fined RM4,000 for exposing himself to woman in grocery store

KUCHING (Oct 21): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 32-year-old man RM4,000 in default six months’ jail for outraging the modesty of a woman by exposing his penis to her in a grocery store.

Mohamad Hafiz Samani from a village in Siburan pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to a charge framed under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term up to five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence against the 20-year-old victim, who was working at the grocery store in Mile 10, Jalan Penrissen here, around 2.30pm on Sept 21, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the man entered the store purportedly to shop.

He called the victim over to enquire about the price of some items and then proceeded to flash himself.

The victim then rushed to the cashier’s counter to report the incident to the owner.

The man then proceeded to pay for the items but also brazenly placed his penis on the cashier’s counter.

A police report was lodged by the victim for further action.

The investigation revealed that the shop’s closed circuit television camera (CCTV) had recorded the entire disgusting act.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Mohamad Hafiz was unrepresented by counsel.