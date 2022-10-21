11-year-old boy crushed to death by goalposts in Menggatal

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): A Primary 5 pupil died after a goalposts crushed on him at a football field in Menggatal on Thursday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the 11-year-old SRK Lok Yuk pupil was initially rushed to Likas Hospital following the 12.20pm incident on Thursday but he later died.

“The boy was pronounced dead while being treated in hospital, after sustaining injuries on his head,” said Mohd Zaidi today.

He said the police investigation at the scene did not find any foul play involved and the case has been classified as sudden death.

It is said that the incident happened when the victim and his schoolmates were relocating the goalposts at the Menggatal town field.

According to a witness, the pupils were asked by teachers to relocate the goalposts which were rusty.