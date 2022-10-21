Tiang: Rally behind GPS candidates to wrest Sibu, Lanang from DAP

SIBU (Oct 21): Michael Tiang is calling on the people here to rally behind Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates to wrest Sibu and Lanang seats from the opposition this 15th General Election (GE15) for more federal funding to be channelled for Sibu’s development.

Tiang, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief said this was pivotal for the many aspects of development here.

“Many aspects like the upgrading of federal roads. We need federal fund.

“We pay taxes to the federal government. We want some of the taxes to come back to Sibu for its improvement. We need strong MPs from Sibu who are able and capable of bringing that fund back to improve Sibu.

“We thus want Sibu voters to take this chance by sending GPS candidates to the parliament and bring back federal funding to Sibu,” Tiang told reporters after officiating at the ‘Into Ramin Way Mural Project’ yesterday.

Sibu has four GPS assemblymen, namely himself (Pelawan), Joseph Chieng (Bukit Assek), Dato Sri Tiong King Sing (Dudong) and Dr Annuar Rapaee (Nangka), with each bringing in RM10 million in state government funding to develop Sibu.

He added that efforts to develop Sibu would be further complemented if there is funding from MPs from the GPS camp.

Asked if GPS’ good performance in the last state election would be seen in this parliamentary polls, he said: “Well, this election I would say is very new to everyone.

“As our Premier has said, this is the first time local parties that formed GPS are going to contest in GE15 with our own name, independently.

“So, this has not been tested. Secondly, we have a lot of new voters not only for the 18 to 21 years old, especially those who have never registered as voters, now they are automatically voters (following implementation of automatic voters registration and lowering the voting age to 18). That increases the number of voters, and we are yet to see the political inclination of these voters. Will they even come out to vote?

“All these have not been tested.”

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II, also said that there was a need for a louder voice in the parliament to fight for Sarawak’s rights.

“We cannot have split voice from Sarawak. Sarawak has 31 (parliamentary) seats. There is no need to have split voice for Sarawak in Parliament.

“We need one strong voice to fight for Sarawak and that one strong voice should come from GPS being the ruling coalition,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Tiang reported that for the past 10 months since elected as Pelawan assembly, he has brought in more than RM10 million in government funding for Sibu development.

He added that together with Chieng, they have brought in about RM20 million in government funding into Sibu.

This he said could be seen by the many Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects implemented here to benefit the people.