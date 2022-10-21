Two men plead guilty to trespassing Sibu factory, each gets 24 months in jail

SIBU (Oct 21): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced two men to 24 months in prison each, after both pleaded guilty to two charges of house trespassing.

Wong Kah Hock, 28, and Stephen Avun, 24, were charged under Section 451 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

For the first charge, Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar sentenced each man to 12-month imprisonment to take effect from the date of conviction.

Based on the fact sheet, the two had trespassed into a factory at Pulau Kerto here to commit theft on Aug 27, 2022, at around 4.30pm.

Under the second charge, Wong and Stephen were accused of committing the same offence at the same place on Oct 7, 2022, at 4.26pm.

For this, each was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

These sentences are to run consecutively.

According to the facts of the case, on Oct 7 at around 6pm, a factory employee was informed by his employer about unknown people having entered the plant’s compound.

Upon checking the footage from the short-circuit television, the employee saw two men go into the premises and cart away 10 lorry batteries worth around RM6,000.

The employee immediately lodged a police report after that.

Then, on Oct 13, at 3.33pm, the employee lodged another police report after discovering that 60 pieces of steel plates had gone missing.

Wong was arrested on Oct 12, and Stephen, the day after.

Insp Julkiram Kirah was on the prosecution.