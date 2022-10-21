Uggah: Foundation ready to help Dayak writers publish books

KUCHING (Oct 21): The Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) is ready to help aspiring Dayak writers as there is still not enough books written on the culture, traditions and achievements of the community, said DCF chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“We have many retired civil servants including educationists, culture experts and others among us. DCF wants to preserve as much of our culture and traditions for the younger generation,” he added when launching an autobiography on the late Iban educationist, Athelstance Alli Majang, here, today.

The 286-page book is written by his son, Datuk Michael Dawi Alli, who is the Sarawak Native Courts chief registrar.

Describing the late Athelstance Alli as a trailblazer among the early Dayak educationists, Uggah said Alli was selected as “Tokoh Guru Sarawak” in 1984 and won the “Tokoh Guru Kebangsaan” title the following year.

He had served under the Japanese, British colonial and Malaysian governments, and as a trained teacher and later as a Group Supervisor of Schools until his retirement in 1978 in Sibu, which was then known as Third Division. Alli had seen the importance of education for the new generation in the rural areas.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Deputy Premier, said the Iban educationist’s struggles and commitment were most worthy of emulation by teachers and parents as it was challenging to persuade parents to send their children to school during that time. – Bernama