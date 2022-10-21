US warship extends friendship hand to Malaysians in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 21): The United States Navy’s 19th Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer, the USS Milius, is on a four-day visit to Kota Kinabalu and extended its hand of friendship to Malaysians living in the state.

The USS Milius commanding officer, Commander Matthew Hays said the 505 feet warship just arrived in Kota Kinabalu on Friday morning after a month’s voyage from its home port at the coast of Japan.

“Happy to be here celebrating the 65th year of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and the United States, we are going to be here for a visit and relationship time with the Malaysian people.

“There are 300 people living in the ship, a diverse crew and Kota Kinabalu is a great port to come while experiencing the culture and meeting the people here,” he told reporters during the ship’s media tour here on Friday.

He said this was his first visit to Kota Kinabalu but has been to Port Klang, Selangor before, while for most of the crew it is their first time visiting Malaysia.

“Everyone (the crew) got to explore the city (Kota Kinabalu)…a lot of things we have to do for the ship first, after we wrap things up we go to the city and meet the people there,” said Hays.

The crew is also sheduled to visit one of the schools here for a meet-up session and activities on Saturday.

The USS Milius was commissioned on Nov 23, 1996 and named in honour of USS navy’s Captain Paul Lloyd Milius whose selfless action over Laos saved the lives of seven Americans during the Vitenam War but despite all efforts his body was never recovered and presumed killed in the action on April 2, 1978.

A multi-mission capable ship, USS Milius is designed to perform anti-air, anti-submarine, surface, and strike warfare simultaneously, and also a Ballistic Missile Defence platform capable of providing theater and homeland protection through her ability to detect, track, and engage ballistic missiles.

The USS Milius is built around the Aegis combat system and the SPY-1D multi-function phased array radar, with guided missile that provides multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities in support of the US maritime security strategy.

The Warship can operate independently or as part of aircraft carrier strike groups, surface action groups, expeditionary strike groups, and underway replenishment. – Bernama