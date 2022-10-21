Welfare Dept DG: Request for Tmn Sinar Harapan project site relocation submitted to S’wak govt

KUCHING (Oct 21): The application for site relocation of the Taman Sinar Harapan project in Sarawak has been submitted to the state government, and upon approval, it would be sent to Putrajaya for further action.

This was stated by the Welfare Department (JKM) director-general Datuk Shaharudin Abu Sohot during a press conference, held after he paid a courtesy call on the state Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah at her office in Petra Jaya here today.

According to Shaharudin, the federal government had agreed to set up a Taman Sinar Harapan in Sarawak to house children with special needs who were without any next-of-kin, and that this facility would be under the purview of JKM Sarawak.

In this regard, he said project construction was approved in 2017, but due to constant floods striking the site, works had been delayed.

“In principle, we have agreed to build Taman Sinar Harapan in Sarawak. We will find a suitable location.

“This (facility) serves to accommodate children with special needs (who are) without family or any next-of-kin.

“For now, if there are children with special needs who have no family or next-of-kin, they would be sent to Pahang, Johor and Terengganu,” he said.

On another matter, Shaharudin said the federal government had also agreed to set up two more disaster depots in Sarawak, one in Sibu and another in Miri.

“These (depots) should cover the needs in the state’s central and northern zones when it comes to disasters, especially floods.

“Construction is set to begin next year as it would involve a procurement process, which requires some time,” he added.

Shaharuddin also talked about the federal government having agreed to establish a mini children’s home in Miri.

“Currently, Sarawak only has the Ajibah Abol Children’s Home in Sri Aman, and the Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah Children’s Home in Kuching.

“If there’s any case of abandoned children, whether babies or those abused, reported in the north of Sarawak, they would have to be sent to Kuching,” he pointed out.

In this respect, he revealed that the progress of works on the mini children’s home was at 90 per cent, with the gazetting of the building now in process.

On the courtesy call, Shaharuddin said among the matters discussed with Fatimah were those concerning individuals suffering from mental problems, and the senior citizens.

“We have agreed to deal with issues related to the homeless and the elderly folks.

“Homeless people, those suffering from mental problems in particular, currently have nobody to look after them, so in this regard, the JKM will do its best in addressing and solving this issue,” he said.

Accompanying Fatimah were her deputy minister Mohamad Razi Sitam, JKM Sarawak director Noriah Ahmad, and permanent secretary to the ministry Datu Dr Rashidah Bolhassan.