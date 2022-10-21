Woman survives croc attack in Sejingkat

KUCHING (Oct 21): A 35-year-old woman was rescued from the jaws of a crocodile by her husband and five others at a river in Sejingkat at about 6pm today.

The victim’s husband, who did not wish to be named, said they were casting their fishing nets when the reptile attacked his wife.

“I immediately leapt to the rescue of my wife when I saw the crocodile had my wife’s left thigh in its jaws,” he said.

He said five others also went to help free the woman from the reptile’s jaws.

Almost immediately, the crocodile let go of the woman’s thigh and swam back into the depths of the river.

The victim was later sent to the Sarawak General Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment at the hospital’s yellow zone for injuries sustained during the attack.