Abg Jo: Youths will benefit from Sarawak’s sovereign wealth fund

KUCHING (Oct 22): The future generation in Sarawak will benefit from its soon-to-be established sovereign wealth fund, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said it will be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) soon.

“Next month we will have our DUN meeting. With the interests of Sarawakian youths close to our hearts, we will introduce a new Bill to establish the sovereign wealth fund. We will save the financial strength we have and turn it into a sovereign fund for our future generations.

“That is our direction and I believe Sarawak will be a lucky state with the financial strength and resources for the new economy. Let me kickstart it,” he said at the launch of Sarawak Youth Day 2022 on Saturday.

Abang Johari also reminded youths that Sarawakian voices will be louder in Parliament if the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition wins big in GE15.

“Let us work together for the future – let us make the Sarawakian torch shine brighter and for Sarawakian voices to be heard louder in Putrajaya through a big win in Parliament. This is for our younger generations,” he said.

Abang Johari said while he has been the torchbearer for Sarawak in its new economy initiatives, it is his hope these efforts will be continued by the younger generation.

“I am getting older – the ones continuing the work will be the young ones,” he said.

For the new economy, Abang Johari said Sarawak is developing its own institutions of higher learning with emphasis on developing talents for it and presently, there are five such institutions which are owned by Sarawak.

They are Swinburne Sarawak, Curtin Malaysia, University of Technology Sarawak, i-Cats University College and the Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs).

“With these talents, God willing Sarawak will be the most developed state in Malaysia with high incomes,” he added.

While developing talents for the new economy, he assured youths that Sarawak also wants to excel in its creative industry as well as music and sports sectors.

Citing sports as an example, he said Sarawak is building facilities to ensure the state is a sports powerhouse in Malaysia.

“With Sarawak placing fourth in the recent Malaysian Games, I am confident Sarawak will be champions again soon.

“In Sukma, we (Sarawak) are still the top five states which received success. Despite not being the champion, it’s okay – we are still in the top five. God willing, we will become champions soon again in Sukma,” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu and Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat.